Clarksburg Police search creek for ‘evidence’

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – One lane of Route 20 is blocked Tuesday as emergency officials search Elk Creek for what they describe as “evidence.”

The Clarksburg Police Department, assisted by the Clarksburg and Morgantown fire departments, have been using divers to search the creek since Tuesday morning.

Boats, emergency vehicles and a mobile command center are lining the side of the road, causing the lane closure, in a section between Nutter Fort and Interstate 79.

Police Department officials did not say what the exact evidence they were looking for is or what investigation it is related to, but did say they would provide an update once the search was completed.

