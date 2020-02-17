Clarksburg post offices stay open on Presidents Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It may be a federal holiday, but Clarksburg post offices were still open during Presidents Day.

Post offices are traditionally closed on federal holidays, but some were open on Monday for retail services. There was no regular mail delivery during this time-only express delivery and some package deliveries in certain areas.

Presidents Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in February to celebrate George Washington’s birthday and to honor all of our country’s presidents.

Normal post office operations will resume on Tuesday.