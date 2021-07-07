Clarksburg Public Safety Task Force holds ‘Take Back the Neighborhood’ cookout

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Public Safety Task Force held its first “Take Back the Neighborhood” event in Harrison County.

On Tuesday evening, People from the community came together on West Woodland and Joseph Street to meet and speak to the Clarksburg Police and Fire Chiefs, as well as watch a drone presentation that was recently purchased by the city of Clarksburg for the police department.

Former Public Safety Task Force Chairman Wayne Worth said the “adopt a neighborhood” program is their fifth recommendation for the community.

“This is kind of our way as local government to reach out to the people in a nice, casual setting. In a barbecue typesetting, were roasting hot dogs and hamburgers and just kind of the community coming together,” said Worth.

Worth explained they wanted to reach out to people in the surrounding area and get them a part of the neighborhood watch. This event was also a way to bridge the gap between the community, the local government, and the police department.

Clarksburg Public Safety Task Force plans to hold more events like this in the future.