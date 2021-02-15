Clarksburg Public Works Department adding new sewer pipe

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg’s Public Works Department is currently working on a new project.

The department is adding more than 100 feet of new sewer pipe, as well as a new manhole. Officials said that the project is being completed in phases and is not yet fully completed. The original drain line was installed in 1972 and is now being replaced to better serve the community.

“Through this phase-this part of the phase-the long term control plant, we decided to upgrade that part of the line, and then maybe in different phases moving forward we can upgrade the rest of it,” said Paul Lehosit, director of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Officials with the treatment plant said that they hope this project will help everything work better for the city and that it can be finished as soon as possible.