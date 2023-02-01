CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg is one of six areas in West Virginia to receive an action planning grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for roadway safety projects.

Clarksburg was awarded $200,000 for the City of Clarksburg Safe and Equitable Infrastructure Connectivity project, according to the list of grant awards by state.

The grant is one of 510 projects nationwide awarded $800 million in total through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. Six of the projects are in West Virginia.

The goal of the projects and grants, according to a press release from the Department of Transportation (DOT), is to attempt to reduce traffic fatalities by redesigning roads, improving sidewalks and crosswalks, and other methods.

According to the DOT’s website, there is an average annual traffic fatality rate of 46 per 100,000 people in Clarksburg.

The other West Virginia applicants awarded grants were: