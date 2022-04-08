CLARKSBURG, W.Va – A stoplight at the intersection of S. Chestnut Street and Camden Street in Clarksburg is being removed to make way for new stop signs which will turn the intersection into a four-way stop.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Clarksburg, the change is under the direction of the Traffic Commission and in the interest of Public Safety.

The intersection of S. Chestnut Street and Camden Street in Clarksburg as seen on Google Earth.

The city said that while the light was never broken, it was changed to a flashing yellow light to allow a continuous flow of traffic on Chestnut Street. The city said that without the stop, the traffic on Chestnut Street is dangerous, often because of a lack of caution by drivers. Residents had submitted several complaints about the light being broken, but the city said that the light was functioning correctly.

Now, instead of having a flashing red or yellow light on the stoplight, all drivers who approach the intersection will have to stop at brand new stop signs.

If there are other issues that you think the city of Clarksburg should know about, you can submit a request using this link.