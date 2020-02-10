Clarksburg resident celebrates 101st birthday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Residents at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation center celebrated a big milestone for one resident on Monday afternoon.

Louise Riggs

Louise Riggs turned 101 years old and was presented with flowers, as well as a birthday sash by Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy during her birthday party.

Riggs and other residents gathered for birthday cake, refreshments and live music.

Riggs is a longtime resident of Clarksburg and said that her secret to reaching 101 is living a healthy lifestyle, while also having fun.

“I don’t know, I worked and played and tried to be healthy. I never did the smoking and the drinking. I had to work. And actually, my job was taking care of the little children and you can’t do that with the little children,” Riggs explained.

Riggs was a caregiver for many children in the community. Mayor Kennedy said he loves being able to interact with Clarksburg citizens in a positive way and to celebrate with them.

“I hope someday to make it to 101 myself and to have the mayor come visit me. It’s really one of the best parts of being mayor is to be able to come out and honor our senior citizens when they reach milestones like this,” said Kennedy.

Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation center will also hold a celebration for Valentine’s Day this Friday.