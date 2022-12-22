BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg resident Pete Kaites turned 100 years old on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Pete’s parents immigrated from the island of Chios in Greece and he is the oldest brother in the family.

During World War II he volunteered to go in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a bombardier, while in service he survived a plane crash from one of the U.S. military bombers on take off.

Top left is the airplane crash he survived and the rest is his military photos. (WBOY Image)

When Pete came back to the states, he used his G.I. Bill at West Virginia University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

This led him to open his own store, Kaites Men’s Clothing Store, which he ran for 37 years.

“He has always been good spirited, always been very positive and forward-looking, he thinks young, he doesn’t think old or look too far behind, he was always looking forward to the next adventure,” Jim Drizos, Pete Kaites’ nephew, said. “He bleeds Blue and Gold through and through, he was actually tailgating up until he was about 96 years old.”

Kaites has attended almost every WVU Football game until his early 90s, he told his family he only missed a handful of WVU football home games and that was because of World War II.

He still loves the Mountaineers and cheers for both WVU Football and Basketball, he still watches them on TV and listens to them on the radio.

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party picture with his family and sister next to him. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)



Pete’s 100th Birthday Party at Harmony at White Oaks. (WBOY Image)

Pete’s an original member of the Pete Dye Golf Club and was still playing golf until he was 98 years old.

“I just played golf, and had some good drinks, and just kept active,” Kaites said. “I keep remembering all these things that’s in my life some of them were good and some were bad, but I still remember them, I’ve had a pretty good life.”

Pete’s secret to old age is:

Golfing

Steak

Wine

Staying active

Being positive

He thinks young and doesn’t think he is too old to do something

Forward-looking for the next adventure, never looking behind

Being a WVU fan

Loving the State of West Virginia

Going to the Greek Orthodox Church

Pete claims that ultimately, golfing was his secret and it kept him active and going after he retired.