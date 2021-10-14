Clarksburg residents take night out in redone public square

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Clarksburg residents had the chance to socialize in a revamped part of downtown on Thursday evening. With new lights hanging on Court Street, which runs along the side of the Harrison County Courthouse, a get-together was planned for residents to get out on a nice night.
Live music was performed throughout the night with tables and chairs available to sit and relax. Before arriving, attendees had to purchase tickets, which included a voucher for a beverage from Stonewall Coffee, which is located on Court Street, and a dessert from Julio’s Café.
Eric Leaseburg, a resident and business owner in Clarksburg, saw the area being redone and took the steps to help coordinate the evening out.
“I thought it was a really neat little nook and I saw it one night and I just had an idea,” he said.
Leaseburg said that the pandemic was hard on his business. With the ability for people to get out and socialize as a community, as opposed to many times last autumn, he wanted to bring that sense of community back to the area.