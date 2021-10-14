Clarksburg residents take night out in redone public square

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Clarksburg residents had the chance to socialize in a revamped part of downtown on Thursday evening. With new lights hanging on Court Street, which runs along the side of the Harrison County Courthouse, a get-together was planned for residents to get out on a nice night.

A look at the plaza with string lights weaved between the buildings.

Live music was performed throughout the night with tables and chairs available to sit and relax. Before arriving, attendees had to purchase tickets, which included a voucher for a beverage from Stonewall Coffee, which is located on Court Street, and a dessert from Julio’s Café.

Eric Leaseburg, a resident and business owner in Clarksburg, saw the area being redone and took the steps to help coordinate the evening out.

“I thought it was a really neat little nook and I saw it one night and I just had an idea,” he said.

Leaseburg said that the pandemic was hard on his business. With the ability for people to get out and socialize as a community, as opposed to many times last autumn, he wanted to bring that sense of community back to the area.