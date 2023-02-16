CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – What could be easier than supporting a cause just by eating?

That was the case Thursday at Washington Square Pizzeria and Lounge in Clarksburg. The restaurant partnered with Homes for Harrison for the fundraiser.

Washington Square Pizzeria and Lounge (WBOY image)

According to the restaurant, 20% of all sales will be given to the organization to meet a variety of needs.

“If you order food tonight for delivery, take out or dine in, a portion of your sale will go toward supporting the homeless and buying them sleeping bags, blankets, clothes, food, etc., so it’s a great event, and we hope you come out,” said Maya Gentilozzi, manager at Washington Square Pizzeria and Lounge.

The Dine & Donate event was set to run 2–10 p.m.