Mr. Taco Restaurant in Glen Elk when it first opened in 2021 (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg Mexican restaurant is closing its doors after after almost two years.

Mr. Taco announced on Monday evening that it can no longer maintain its storefront, which has been open in Glen Elk since October 2021. “We love and appreciate all of you for your laughter and support of our family,” said a Facebook post from the owners.

Mr. Taco food truck during a Cinco de Mayo event in 2022 (WBOy image)

However, the closure is not goodbye; the Mr. Taco food truck will continue to operate in Clarksburg and the surrounding area, including “Fairmont, Shinnston, Bridgeport, Buckhannon, and wherever else the road takes us,” the post said.

The Mr. Taco Facebook page will continue to post regular updates on where in north central West Virginia you can find the truck. This week’s schedule for the food truck is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at VA Medical Center in Clarksburg (by ambulance entrance) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 at downtown Fairmont (near the Post Office) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 at Bridgeport Home Depot parking lot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The post said that the food truck will continue to support local veterans, schools and first responders.