Clarksburg rings in the new year with fireworks display

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A two-part celebration was held in downtown Clarksburg Tuesday to ring in the New Year with loved ones.

Uptown Clarksburg along with the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted the Davisson Brothers Band and friend Chris Knight in concert.

Celebrations were then moved to Jackson Square where the festivities continued with live music, fireworks and a ball drop at midnight.

Organizers said they were excited to see all the people downtown and that everyone had worked hard to put the event together so that everyone could have a great time.

“Our goal as a group is to improve the lives of the residents of Clarksburg, and the beautify the city, and to bring more economic development, and so that’s why we do it and we’re happy to provide the residents a place to come,” said Lindsey Bailey Cain, event organizer of New Year’s Eve party planning committee.

This is the second year that the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and Uptown Clarksburg have coordinated New Year’s Eve celebrations together.