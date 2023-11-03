CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An ongoing water line project in Clarksburg will close the road for six months starting on Monday, the city announced.

Chestnut Street between Harvey Street and Route 98 has been closed on and off since the beginning of October for pipeline replacement. The Clarksburg Water Board announced in late September that the project would take approximately six months, and on Friday, the city announced that the full-time closure would begin on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the section of Chestnut Street will only be open for local traffic; all other vehicles will be detoured. Residents along South Chestnut Street within the affected area will be required to use detours; however, access to their property will be maintained by the contractor, a release from the water board said.

Hite Field, which is near the closure, will still be accessible from Main Street, and all activities and sporting events will continue as usual.

During the six-month project, the water board will replace 2,100 linear feet of water line