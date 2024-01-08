Update: 1/8/2024, 5:58 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Facebook post from the North Central Regional Airport has confirmed that runway 03/21 has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a “General Aviation aircraft incident.”

Original: 1/8/2024, 4:23 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Part of the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) had to be shut down on Monday following a “General Aviation aircraft incident,” according to the airport’s Facebook page.

The post said that no injuries were reported, but that runway 03/21 is closed as of 3:10 p.m. The airport said that it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to reopen the runway as soon as possible.

An official with the Harrison County 911 center said that there was a call around 12:46 p.m. on Monday for a plane off the runway. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart confirmed that no crews under his jurisdiction were dispatched and said that the situation was likely handled internally.

