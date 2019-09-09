Clarksburg safety supply store celebrates grand opening

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A new safety supply store celebrated its grand opening with a celebration on Monday.

Paramount Safety Supplies recently opened and offered discounted items along with hamburgers, hot dogs and door prizes to customers.

The store specializes in flame resistant clothing, boots and safety equipment such as goggles.

“[We have] Competitive pricing, locally owned, veteran owned. We’ve got three ladies here that can help you with the knowledge they have on the products and what we stock,” said owner Joshua Wyckoff.

Paramount Safety Supplies is located at 1690 East Pike St. in Clarksburg.