The Salvation Army (WBOY – Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Salvation Army of Clarksburg was awarded $75,000 through Lowe’s Hometowns. The program is geared toward restoring and improving organizations that make an impact in the community.

One hundred hometowns all across the United States receive funding through the grant. The Salvation Army of Clarksburg will use the funding to improve its food pantry.

“We’re just so excited,” Maj. Eric Roberts said. “We’re already helping over 300 families in our community every month.”

The Salvation Army of Clarksburg saw a 235% increase in households served from June 2021 to June 2022.

Lowe’s will be on-site on Aug. 25 for the first phase of the project.