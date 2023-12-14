CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The long-awaited drop-off day for the Clarksburg Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign took place on Thursday after opening up back in October.

Angels became available for the community to adopt right before Thanksgiving with the last day to accept angels being Dec. 8. Since then, Salvation Army staff and volunteers have been organizing donations already received and prepping the facility for its grand drop-off day on Thursday.

Fortunately, the drop-off process was not affected by the closure of Chestnut Street, as two Harrison County Sheriffs helped direct oncoming traffic.

The organization of the drop-off process was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic with barriers dividing cars as they entered, collecting their drop-off information and then funneling through the garage of the drop-off center. Those dropping off didn’t even have to exit their cars, making the overall process very timely.

By noon the Clarksburg Salvation Army had already received more than half of its donations. 12 News spoke with Clarksburg Salvation Army’s Major Eric Roberts on the overall Angel Tree process this year.

“I’d just love to say thank you to the community. This makes this day prosperous, people that take a tag off the tree or a couple tags off the tree, or maybe they helped out with their company. This community has always been very generous and very helpful, and we thank them for that,” said Major Roberts.

The Salvation Army is still collecting donations for its Red Kettle Fundraiser and can find more information on how to give back on its website.