CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The holiday season is creeping up faster than you may realize, which means the Salvation Army will be launching this year’s kettle fundraising campaign even sooner.

The Salvation Army’s kettle fundraising campaign has been the organization’s biggest source of income for well over a century now. All funds collected during the campaign are funneled back within the community where the Salvation Army resides.

Fundraising will begin in the middle of November and continue until Christmas Eve. Clarksburg’s Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for bell ringing and to help collect money for the campaign.

This year the Clarksburg Salvation Army has found cashless ways to help donate, by scanning a QR code. This way you can transfer money through your account without having cash on you.

12 News spoke with Clarksburg’s Salvation Army’s core captain, Major Eric Roberts, on the importance of the kettle fundraising campaign.

“The red kettle campaign is not only an important fundraising campaign we have, it’s the most important fundraising campaign also we have. If you want to give to any fundraising campaign to help the Salvation Army, this is the one to give to. It is a very insignificant amount of money that we give considering it’s going to help so many in the community,” said Major Roberts.

All money raised from the kettle fundraising campaign goes towards everything needed for the Salvation Army during the holiday season. All the leftover funds from the campaign go towards necessities for the facility’s necessities like rent, utility bills and community services like its food pantry.

You can contact the Clarksburg Salvation Army to volunteer for the kettle fundraising campaign by calling its number 304-622-2360.

Clarksburg’s food pantry serves over 300 families per month and is in desperate need of donations right now. Food can be dropped off during regular business hours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.