Clarksburg Splash Zone undergoing regular maintenance, hopes to open next year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A Clarksburg family-favorite attraction has been recently taking some time to make some repairs.

The Splash Zone, located at the Louis A. Johnson VA Memorial Park, was closed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but officials hope to open back up to the public next year.

It is currently undergoing regular maintenance procedures by having the pumps to its water slides and lazy river removed and repaired. City of Clarksburg parks superintendent John Cooper said that this is done every few years to ensure that everything is working properly.

“We normally do it every so many years. They just basically take them out and rebuild them, and then we put them back in,” said Cooper.

Social distancing and face coverings are still encouraged at all Clarksburg city parks.