CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg staple is closing.

My Mother’s Daughter wrote in a Facebook post Monday that the restaurant’s last day open in its downtown Clarksburg location will be Friday, Aug. 19, and that it will also be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 16 so that owner Stephanie Wyatt can adopt four boys.

Wyatt wrote that the closure will not be a goodbye, but a “see ya later,” because she has made the decision in an effort to become more available to her family and friends, but she will “continue to do things privately and in smaller increments out of [her] home.”

This post comes with a very heavy heart. MMD has been in it’s current home since January 2015. Since then, we have met a lot of folks, made friends that became more like family and have watched one another come and go through life’s seasons. With that said, I am entering and embracing a new season. Jeff and I am finalizing our adoption of our 4 boys this week as well as a new, special placement. Our grand babies are back home, close to us and our family just continues to grow. My heart feels like it is time to turn the page and become more available to my family and friends. I have made the decision to close our storefront but will continue to do things privately and in smaller increments out of my home. This Friday, August 19 will be our last day open. Also, we will be closed Tuesday for our adoption! I know this will be a big adjustment for all of us. As lunch here was like going to your family’s home for a bite to eat. I will be available through messenger and welcome office orders or parties. I will miss each of you tremendously and appreciate how you have helped me grow through out the years. This won’t be goodbye but see ya later. My Mother’s Daughter LLC

Back in 2016, 12 News featured My Mother’s Daughter in a Restaurant Road Trip segment.