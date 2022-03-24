CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Jason Young, Director of the Performing Arts Conservatory at Notre Dame High School, has been given the honor of teacher of the year in his field.

Notre Dame High School announced in a Facebook post that Young is the 2022 West Virginia State Theatre Teacher of the Year. “Congratulations to Jason and the PAC!” said the post.

In just the past few weeks, the Performing Arts Conservatory has received several awards and recognitions, including finishing third place festival division at the West Virginia State Show Choir Championships. The PAC’s show choir also finished first in their division in a competition in February.

Young is also the Founding Producer and Artistic Director of the Vintage Theatre Company in Bridgeport.