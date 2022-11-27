The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is lit up, celebrating the first WinterFest. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Downtown Clarksburg will soon be the site of numerous events as the city welcomes in the holiday season.

WinterFest will take place over the weekend from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, each day with its own unique activities that go from morning to night. Families can expect arts and crafts, music, a parade, a visit from Santa Claus himself and much more.

The full schedule is laid out as such:

December 2

Clarksburg History Museum (445 W. Main St.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friends of the Library Book Sale (318 W. Main St.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Art Exhibit (331 W. Main St.) 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Featuring Lucile P. Davis, Suzzette Farrari, Shannon Elliott and Logan Elliott

Clarksburg Model Railroad Museum (354 W. Main St.) 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WinterFest Market of Artisans (Jackson Square) 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WinterFest Parade (Downtown Clarksburg) 6 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony (Waldomore Lawn) Following parade

December 3

WinterFest Market of Artisans (Jackson Square) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring Harrison Co. School choirs

Holiday Crafts (404 W. Pike St.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library

Friends of the Library Book Sale (318 W. Main St.) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Live Entertainment (Courthouse Plaza) 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Finale by Fire Dancers – Black Magic Circus Productions

Art Exhibit (331 W. Main St.) 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring Lucile P. Davis, Suzzette Farrari, Shannon Elliott and Logan Elliott

Visit Santa Claus! (Waldomore) 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Live Nativity and Petting Zoo (Corner of Main and S. 5th St.) 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. Performance (Robinson Grand Theater) Doors Open – 5:45 p.m. Puget Sound begins – 6 p.m. Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. begins – 7 p.m. (w/ special guests Cline Twins and Franky Satterfield)

Tickets for the Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. concert can be found at tickets.therobinsongrand.com

You can also learn more about WinterFest by visiting their Facebook.