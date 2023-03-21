CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg will attempt to test its sirens as part of West Virginia’s statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The City said on its official Facebook page Tuesday not to be alarmed if you hear sirens at 11 a.m. because the test is just a part of the drill.

The statewide tornado drill is being held as part of West Virginia’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week. The drill will include the activation of weather alert radios, and participating television and radio stations will broadcast the alert, including WBOY.

Wireless Emergency Alerts will not be sent to cell phones or other devices as part of the drill.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is encouraging schools, businesses, hospitals, nursing homes, educators, community groups and government agencies to participate in the tornado drill and update their emergency plans as needed.

It’s also suggesting that residents take the time to think about their own emergency plans, in case they ever experience a tornado.

Our StormTracker 12 Meteorologists do not expect any active weather on Wednesday at this time. If the forecast were to change and there was severe weather expected, the drill would be canceled.