Clarksburg to welcome The Oak Ridge Boys

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and Big Time Entertainment are bringing The Oak Ridge Boys to Clarksburg in the spring of 2022.

The GRAMMY Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 4:00 pm.

The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards, and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere.

“When I go on stage, I get the same feeling I had the first time I sang with The Oak Ridge Boys,” said lead singer Duane Allen. “This is the only job I’ve ever wanted to have.”

“Like everyone else in the group,” added bass singer extraordinaire, Richard Sterban, “I was a fan of the Oaks before I became a member. I’m still a fan of the group today. Being in The Oak Ridge Boys is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

The two, along with tenor Joe Bonsall and baritone William Lee Golden, make up the Oak Ridge Boys whose hits include the Country-Pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids, American Made, I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes, Fancy Free and Gonna Take A Lot Of River.

The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are priced in three tiers and range from $48.50, $63.50, and $78.50 in respect to proximity to the stage. You can purchase tickets in advance online here or over the phone by calling 855-773-6283 on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.