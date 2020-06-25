Clarksburg Uptown hosts meeting with central business district owners

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Uptown hosted its eighth annual meeting Wednesday with a social and hors d’oeuvres at Policano’s Food and Drink downtown.

The meeting provided business owners an overview of what Clarksburg Uptown has completed during the past year. Many of the business owners in attendance expressed concern that there was no representation from the city to hear their ideas. This past year the organization was able to give out some facade grants and a New Year’s Eve Bash at Jackson Square.

“It’s another catalyst for the city to bring businesses in downtown, again to be a partnership and liaison between the City of Clarksburg and the downtown business district, and the district owners and business owners as well as property owners,” said James Swiger, President of Clarksburg Uptown.

Matt Policano

Also, Clarksburg Uptown named Policano’s Food and Drink business of the year and gave them a plaque. Policano’s Food and Drink was also helped by Clarksburg Uptown through their facade grant program.

“And so, just trying to make downtown a better place get more businesses in, also beautification. In the past we have provided money to the diversity statue down in front of the library; we gave money to the improvement to the planter down by the United Methodist Church as you come into town,” said Swiger.

Clarksburg Uptown has been working on and is continuing to work updating signage and increase lighting throughout the central business district.