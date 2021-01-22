Clarksburg Uptown presents a $1,000 grant to Hart Kitchen for exterior improvements

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County non-profit organization is helping a new business beautify the exterior of its building.

Clarksburg Uptown presented a check to Hart Kitchen this afternoon in Clarksburg. The $1,000 facade grant has been used to put a new awning in front of the restaurant.

Clarksburg Uptown was founded ten years ago with the goal of promoting growth in businesses throughout downtown Clarksburg and Glen Elk. It has more than 35 current members who are striving to help the community. President James Swiger explained that business owners can combine their grant money with the city’s facade grant program to really spruce up the exterior of their buildings.

“Well as far as Hart Kitchen goes, we are happy to see a new business coming into an existing restaurant space that had been vacated,” said Swiger. “And just to hop in and piggyback on the city’s, it’s really a team effort between the property owner the tenant, the Clarksburg Uptown as well as the city’s facade grant so when a lot of people pitch in you can make big things happen.”

Hart Kitchen Owner Anne Hart explained that all help is appreciated and this will help lift the weight of much needed improvements off of their shoulders.

“Well it’s definitely an incentive because we knew that we wanted to change the appearance and funds when you open a new business or places, you know, it’s tight. You’re on a budget so to have a little bit of extra money, or actually, a nice chunk of extra money, to do some outside improvements it certainly took it off our shoulders where we could do some things that we wanted to do that we ordinarily probably could not have done so far.”

Hart Kitchen has been open since last October and offers private culinary cooking classes to groups and students and serves a full dinner menu. It is open for dinner, Thursday through Saturday, from 4-10 p.m. Those interested in signing up for a group culinary cooking class can call (304) 969-0049.

Those who are interested in joining Clarksburg Uptown can contact James Swiger at Wyk Associates in Clarksburg or call him at (304) 624-6326.