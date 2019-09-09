Clarksburg VA holds open house for new residential rehab center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson V.A. Medical Center held a ribbon cutting and open house for its brand new residential rehabilitation villa Monday afternoon.

The facility doubles the V.A.’s rehab program’s capacity from 15 to 30, giving more veterans a chance to receive treatment more quickly and effectively.

With more beds, more veterans in the program are given opportunities through the treatment program to go on recreational outings and receive group therapy.

“We are very excited to have this new facility for our veterans, we’re going to be able to expand to serve more veterans who’ve definitely paid a very high price for their service and we’re excited to be able to offer treatment for them for many of our veterans suffering from PTSD, as well as substance abuse and general mental health,” said Dr. Amanda Charlton-Fryer.

V.A. representatives say the new rehab facility will be open for veterans beginning on September 17.