CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Louis A. Johnson Medical Center recognized an extraordinary nurse as The Daisy Award® Honoree on Tuesday.

Out of 9 nominees, Elizabeth Logan was selected as the Honoree.

Logan is a BSN, RN at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. She has been in nursing for 27 years, where she originally started as an LPN. Elizabeth Logan went back twice to receive her associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. Thirteen of her nursing years have been with the VA, but about three years ago, Logan transferred to Clarksburg’s branch from Louisiana.

She was originally hired for the rural mobile healthcare clinic. Due to COVID, this clinic has not been operational. Instead, she has been working at the COVID infusion center, where she manages and schedules day-to-day operations. Logan is now responsible for the assigned mobile healthcare patients, as well as the infusion patients.

On March 2, Elizabeth Logan truly went above and beyond in the COVID infusion Clinic. There was a patient who came in to get an antibody infusion but was having trouble with uncontrolled hypertension. When the team identified that the patient’s blood pressure was elevated, Logan reached out to their primary care doctor. The doctor contacted the pharmacy to adjust and bring medication to the clinic. Despite the fact that the patient was only there for an infusion, Logan took care of them anyways.

After she decided to do whatever she had to in order to help her patient, a fellow nurse, Mark Wright, nominated Logan for the award.

While “just doing her job,” Logan has touched the lives of many veterans. “I come from a long line of veterans, most importantly to me is my dad, who was a front-line Vietnam veteran,” Logan said. “And I’ve always wanted to do what I could, especially for those guys, you know, giving the best care that I possibly could. My husband’s also a Desert Storm War vet. So, I have a passion for taking care of our veterans.”

Gifts that were received by Elizabeth Logan (WBOY Image)

At the presentation of this award, Elizabeth Logan was given many gifts. She received a Daisy Honorary Pin, hand-carved Healer’s Touch Sculpture, a benefits gift bag, and cinnamon rolls.

The Daisy Award was established in 1999 by a family member of, J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). His family wanted to do something special to honor Barnes so they came up with the Daisy, which stands for Disease Attacking the Immune System. This award was made for extraordinary nurses who not only provided care for patients, but kindness and compassion as well. Over 4,600 of healthcare organizations around the world have given out this award.

Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO, and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation stated, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of the DAISY Award.”

When Barnes was ill, he lost his appetite. One day, his dad came in with a cinnamon roll that he was having for breakfast. Patrick Barnes asked for a bite of the cinnamon roll, and ended up eating the whole thing. The next day, he asked his family for another one, as well as enough for all of his nurses. His favorite treat is used as a tribute, to “stop for a few minutes and share something special, together.”

Logan’s signature on The Daisy Award banner (WBOY Image)

This presentation was concluded with Logan signing The Daisy Award banner, where she is now in the VA’s “Daisy Hall of Fame.”

If interested in nominating an outstanding nurse near you, click here.