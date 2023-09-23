CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now on its 34th year, National Recovery Month is back in full swing, so the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted its leg of the national event on Friday.

It was the VA Medical Center’s third time hosting the event for local veterans, bringing awareness to resources that are available to people who may suffer with addiction as well as suicide.

Some of the programs present included the VA’s Suicide Prevention program, On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship as well as a Continuing Education Units (CEU) opportunity for professionals to stay certified or grow their careers.

Veteran Jesse Ilnicki said the event has a safe, non-judgmental and hopeful environment.