CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A. Johnson Medical Center is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday for veterans only. Those getting the shot must be enrolled in VA Healthcare in order to receive the vaccine.

The drive thru is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking garage adjacent to the medical center. There will be people guiding cars making sure they’ll be at the right spot.

The clinic will be offering both kinds of vaccine dosage, the standard dose that is for those younger than 65 and then the higher dose for those over 65.

Kristin Hudkins, assistant nurse manager primary specialty care and Flu Committee co-chair said, “Everyone should get vaccinated. It’s best to protect not only yourself but your loved ones. So by you getting vaccinated you also are protecting those who are younger, who can [get] very ill from the flu shot. Also our older population, who could be seriously ill from it as well.”

Officials emphasized that veterans come prepared with a short sleeve shirt in order to make it an easier and faster process.

If you’re not able to make the event, you can get it Monday through Friday, starting Sept. 18.