CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Oct. 22, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg will be running a drive-thru vaccine clinic in the parking garage adjacent to the medical center. From 8 a.m. to noon, vaccines will be offered for COVID and flu will be on offer.

While current COVID booster vaccines will be available to veterans, spouses and caregivers, flu vaccines will only be available for veterans. Veterans will be expected to present their VA card. Anyone not enrolled in VA healthcare will be able to register on site.

Those receiving their COVID vaccinations should present a COVID vaccine card if they had been given previous vaccinations for COVID outside of the VA.

The flu vaccine will not require an appointment, just visit the Primary Care area of the medical center, Red Firm, Outpatient Mental Health or the four community-based outpatient clinics from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you are going for your COVID-19 initial vaccination and booster vaccination, check-in with any Primary Care Team clerk on the 1st floor of the medical center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The new Moderna Bivalent COVID-19 booster, which has added protection against the original coronavirus, omicron, BA.4 and BA.5 variants, will be available to veterans, veteran spouses and caregivers.

If you want to enroll as a VA patient, visit https://www.va.gov/clarksburg-health-care/register-for-care/ or call Enrollment at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3332 or 3590.