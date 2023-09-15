CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg resident has received a national accolade for her work in helping the local VA fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a VA release, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Volunteer Transportation Network Hospital Services Coordinator, Barbara Brown, was awarded the VA’s Customer Service Volunteer of the Year award by the Secretary of the VA on Thursday.

“Barbara Brown is one of the most hardworking, dedicated, passionate, and altruistic individuals I’ve ever encountered – let alone worked alongside within the VAMC,” Michael White, Chief of the Louis A. Johnson VAMC Center for Development and Civic Engagement, said. “In her role as Hospital Service Coordinator, during the most difficult time in recent history, Barbara has been able to not only maintain, but grow the Volunteer Transportation Network program locally.”

Brown coordinates a network of volunteer drivers to ensure that Veterans are transported to the VAMC, but she has also created safeguards that kept the volunteer-driver system alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Developing COVID-19 “go bags” full of safety items, which the Veteran Integrated Service Network 5 adopted for the geographic region.

Obtaining and distributing plexiglass dividers for drivers’ vehicles.

Educating the drivers on sanitation procedures.

“But it was her volunteer time and spirit that earned her national accolades at the 2023 VA Customer Experience Symposium,” the release said.

For her efforts, she has helped many Veterans receive the care that they need.