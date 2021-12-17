Clarksburg vendors come together for Christmas pop-up shop

Children had the opportunity to have professional pictures taken with Santa. (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Some Harrison County were getting into the holiday spirit on Friday evening as the Progressive Women’s Association building played host to a Christmas-themed pop-up shop.

Several vendors set up tables at the shop for people to browse. Among the things available, holiday-decorated baked goods, jewelry, crafts, and last-minute gift ideas. Santa Claus sat by the Christmas tree for children to come by, tell him what they want, and take a picture.

“All the small, local business owners wanted to get together and just do something for the community and give back,” said Terea Lavaun, who organized the event.

This was the first time this group of vendors came together for a pop-up event. With their first event under their belt, Lavaun said she hoped to have another event in the future.