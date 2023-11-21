CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the holiday season right around the corner, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 is gearing up to host its annual Christmas party next month.

The party is free to the public and the VFW Post 573 is encouraging everyone to come out on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. Stockings will be available for children and will include an orange, apple, and candy. Toys will also be available for children and Santa will be at the event.

“Our Veterans really enjoy seeing the happiness on the face of the children every year when we do the party, and there are a lot of children in need in this community and we’re happy to help with that. And we have a lot of great sponsors that help too. It is a community effort, and we couldn’t do it without the help of our sponsors,” VFW 573 Auxiliary President Faith Dixon said.

The Clarksburg VFW Post 573 is asking anyone who wants to attend the event to register before doing so. To register you can stop by the post or call 304-622-3591.