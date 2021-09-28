Clarksburg Visitors Bureau announces first annual WinterFest Weekend

It sure looks like The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a cold winter for the majority of the United States. (Kelley Bayern)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg Visitors Bureau has announced the first annual Clarksburg WinterFest Weekend. The event will run from Dec. 3-4 in downtown Clarksburg.

The schedule is planned as such:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

Winter Market of Artisans (Jackson Square) 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

WinterFest Parade (downtown) 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tree Lighting Ceremony (The Waldomore lawn) After the Parade



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

Winter Market of Artisans (Jackson Square) 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

WinterFest Performances, Demonstrations, & Activities 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Robinson Grand Holiday Event (Doors at 6:30pm) 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm



Executive Director of the Clarksburg Visitors Bureau Tina Yoke said, “When I became director of the Clarksburg Visitors Bureau, I had family, friends, business owners, and public officials tell me that Clarksburg needed some sort of Winter Festival. I took the time to listen to all of the wonderful ideas. I knew we had a perfect location to hold such an event and I also knew I could count on the citizens of this community to come together to make it happen. We have representation from nearly 20 organizations, civic clubs, churches, and community volunteers on our planning committee.”

Among the events, Santa will be making an appearance. Local businesses will run on extended hours and food trucks will provide food, drink, and treats.

Vendors, community organizations, artisans, and volunteers can get involved by contacting Executive Director Tina Yoke at 304-622-2157 or emailing tyoke@exploreclarksburg.com.