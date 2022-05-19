CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Visitors Bureau can now add accreditation to its list of accomplishments.

The Visitors Bureau was awarded a plaque on Tuesday from the West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The accreditation will allow the bureau to use the hotel and motel tax from Clarksburg hotels to fund the organization.

“I’m very grateful for my board of directors. They really stepped up to help,” said Tina Yoke, Director of the Clarksburg Visitors Bureau. “You know, we had to write brand new policies and procedures. We had to submit some financial statements and budgets. So, it’s really great to have all of that behind us, and then I also have some standards that I can follow as we continue to grow.”

Yoke also said that the Visitors Bureau has been using the hotel and motel tax nut had to become accredited within a certain time frame to continue to use their funds,