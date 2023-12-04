CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Temporary Warming Shelter, located at the First United Methodist Church, will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 4.

Individuals seeking out the shelter’s resources will be able to check in every night between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Those who stay the full night at the shelter will be served dinner and breakfast, and will also have an opportunity to shower.

However, if you do not stay at the shelter, you will not be able to enter the church for these meals because the church only prepares enough meals for those staying every night.

The Clarksburg shelter does not accommodate individuals under 18-years-old or families with children. The warming shelter’s winter season is expected to end on March 1, 2024.

If you have any questions about the warming shelter, you can reach the shelter at 304-695-9066.