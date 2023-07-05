CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a few years of planning, the Clarksburg Water Board and Harrison County Board of Education have teamed up to create a pre-apprenticeship program for students in the county.

The program was created to increase employment rates at the Clarksburg Water Board as most current employees are almost ready to retire. Students will be able to travel to the Clarksburg Water Board during the school day to learn the mechanics of operating the facility.

Since the program is just in its pilot phase, the program is only being offered at Liberty High School until interests begin to pick up. During the signing ceremony, President of the WV Rural Water Association, Todd Grinstead, said that he hopes to eventually have the program established throughout the state.

Currently, there is only one student from Liberty High School enrolled in the program, who is more than eager to begin his career.

Trenton Mosher will be entering his Junior year at Liberty and has already spent the start of his summer training to be an operator of the Clarksburg Water Board.

When the program was first mentioned to Liberty High School, Mosher was one of approximately ten students called to office to hear about it firsthand. When the principal explained what all the program entailed and told all students who were not interested to leave the office, Mosher was then one of three remaining students. After further discussing how the program would schedule out, Mosher found himself to be the last man standing and the pioneer of the water boarding program.

All smiles as Trenton Mosher speaks on his upcoming career.

“It feels absolutely crazy. I’m learning a lot and all my friends and people I talk to are asking me questions about it and I’m like, ‘I don’t really know’. I wish there was someone before me that could tell me because I’m telling all my friends what the job entails and all the different tests and things they’re going to do. Whenever I came here, I wasn’t fully told that. So, I mean that’s a plus for them, minus for me. I’m the guinea pig pretty much,” said Mosher when asked how it felt to be the first within the program.

Mosher was thrilled to speak on everything he had been learning at the water board but said that his favorite part so far was testing the water for chemicals.

At the rate he is currently progressing, Mosher is set to be making $20 an hour right after he graduates high school.