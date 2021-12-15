Clarksburg Water Board continuing free water sampling for customers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board is reminding customers that it is continuing to offer free water sampling services.

The free sampling is to look for lead in the water, as the water board was alerted of lead service lines in some homes around Clarksburg.

The water board has been notifying customers who haven’t participated in the water sampling, but you can call the water board’s hotline before then to participate in the sampling.

The hotline is available 24/7 and will ask customers to leave their name, phone number, and the address of their testing site. Calls will be returned on the next business day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The number for that hotline is 304-423-7952.

Water sampling kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Clarksburg Water Board office at 1001 South Chestnut St.

If customers are not able to make it to the water board’s office, other arrangements can be made via the hotline. Walk-in requests will be accepted, but calling the hotline is encouraged. A 24-hour drop box is available in front of the CWB’s office for after-hours or contact-free drop-offs.

This service is free and available to Clarksburg Water Board customers only. Those who are not customers of CWB should contact their water service provider directly.