Clarksburg Water Board Director Richard Welch retiring after more than 4 decades

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Longtime Clarksburg Water Board Director Richard Welch is retiring after working there for 46 years.



Welch began his career with the water board in 1975, and at the age of 27, he was the youngest person ever elected to a position on the board.

Welch was president of the board for 10 years and distribution coordinator for seven years before being promoted to general manager in 2000, a position he has held ever since.

Welch said he will cherish the many friendships he has forged through his 46 years of service.

“I’ll take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Clarksburg and our water customers throughout Harrison County who I’ve been able to support and provide water to throughout 21 years. And, I appreciate their support, and they’ve been good to me. It was a privilege for me to be the general manager of the water board,” said Welch.



Welch was awarded proclamations by Harrison County Commission, as well as the City of Clarksburg.