Clarksburg Water Board finding more suspected lead pipes

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – More houses are suspected of having lead service lines based on records found by the Clarksburg Water Board.

General Manager Jason Myers said the board received 1,512 cases of bottled water to give to customers who have suspected lead lines.

A Clarksburg Water Board truck is filled with cases of water to take to customers who are suspected to have lead service lines

The goal is to give these affected customers a Brita water pitcher, but the water board is working with its distributor to get them in soon.

Myers said he is urging people not to worry, as they are working on records over the next few days.

“I want to make it clear because we have some people calling in, they said ‘well, my neighbor got a case of water and I didn’t. So, what we want people to understand is, and again, the word suspected. So, just because we have a service record in here that says its lead, it could have been replaced over the years and it just didn’t get updated,” said Myers.

As of Aug. 6, more than 500 customers have suspected lead lines.

The Clarksburg Water Board is going through their records, beginning with streets starting with A and working their way down the list.

Anyone who has records of lead pipes will be notified by the Clarksburg Water Board within 24 hours, as per DHRR and EPA guidelines.

If your house has record of having lead lines, this may not mean you have lead lines. According to Myers, some records haven’t been updated and may not reflect accurately.

Customers who are identified as having lead lines in their home via records will also have the water board come to their property with a machine to dig up the ground and physically see the water line to confirm if it is lead.