Clarksburg Water Board gets approval on action plan to address lead service line issue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board has received approval from federal and state officials on an action plan related to lead service lines.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have signed off on the plan, which has four major objectives.

Review nearly 8,000 service connections to identify actual or suspected service lines

Perform increased testing to identify lead contamination

Investigate and test alternative corrosion control methods

Replace confirmed lead utility service lines at no cost to customers

Further, the board said confirmed lead customer service lines will be recommended for replacement, but this will not be required. This would need to be done by the customer, at the customer’s own expense.