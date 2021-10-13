Clarksburg Water Board gets approval on action plan to address lead service line issue

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board has received approval from federal and state officials on an action plan related to lead service lines.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have signed off on the plan, which has four major objectives.

  • Review nearly 8,000 service connections to identify actual or suspected service lines
  • Perform increased testing to identify lead contamination
  • Investigate and test alternative corrosion control methods
  • Replace confirmed lead utility service lines at no cost to customers

Further, the board said confirmed lead customer service lines will be recommended for replacement, but this will not be required. This would need to be done by the customer, at the customer’s own expense.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories