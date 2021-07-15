Clarksburg Water Board hires lawyer to help with appeal of violation notice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After receiving a notice of violation Wednesday, from the West Virginia DHHR, the Clarksburg Water Board held an emergency meeting Thursday.

The water board has 45 days to appeal the DHHR’s notice, which alleges that the board failed to notify the public about the risk of lead exposure in the the water.

A potential appeal would be heard by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Water board members met in executive session, Thursday, with attorney Marc Bryson, to discuss hiring his firm, Steptoe & Johnson, to represent the board in the appeals process. The board came out of executive session and voted to place the firm on retainer for the case.

Board members have said they object to the timeframe that the DHHR received its test results and noticed the violation.

Board President Paul Howe voiced his disagreement with the judgements and opinions made in an order from the EPA. “We care about the public’s health and the quality of our water supply and we are moving forward with a program to help address these issues, but we’ve gotten very little help from the state and them bringing the EPA on is really going to cost us more money,” Howe said.

The DHHR order calls for a $5,000 per day fine until the water board comes into compliance.