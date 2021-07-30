Clarksburg Water Board is set to submit lead plan to DHHR & EPA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board held another emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss a “proposed corrective action plan” it is submitting to state and federal agencies in relation to water lead levels.

The plan will be sent to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to get approval from each agency.

“Its going to outline to the state our process moving forward which includes canvassing the whole system, testing all of our meter wells and dwellings and then getting a plan on how we’re gonna correct any issues we find,” Clarksburg Water Board President Paul Howe said.

Anyone who is concerned about potential lead in their water should flush the system by turning on the cold water and letting it run for two and a half to three minutes to remove any stale water, Howe said.

Friday’s meeting was the Water Board’s second meeting this week.