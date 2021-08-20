Clarksburg Water Board launching water sampling hotline amid lead service line issues

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board has established a water sampling hotline to help customers request sampling kids and share any information with the water board.

According to a press release, starting on Aug. 23, the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management will process all requests through the hotline to help handle the volume of calls being received and assist with efficient turnaround on requests.

The hotline is available 24/7 and will ask customers to leave their name, phone number and the address of their testing site.

The phone number for the hotline is 304-423-7952.

The Clarksburg Water Board

Calls will be returned the next business day between 8 AM and 4 PM.

Water sampling kits should be picked up and dropped off at the Clarksburg Water Board’s main office on Chestnut St.

If customers are not able to make it to the office, other arrangements can be made via the hotline.

Walk-in requests will be accepted, but calling the hotline is encouraged.

A 24-hour drop box is available in front of the Water Board’s office for after-hours or contact-free drop-offs.