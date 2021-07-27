Clarksburg Water Board provides an update on the lead service issue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board met on Tuesday with most of the meeting dedicated to the lead service issue, and the update they provided is mostly of good news.

The water board said they received 93 test results recently, and only one home tested positive for elevated lead levels.

The board is trying to triage testing to homes with small children, as they are the most effected with lead poisoning.

The board also believes that there are several possible outside variables as to why the lead levels are elevated, like lead paints.

Board President Paul Howe said they’re planning to do a full investigation of the matter, regardless if it’s a problem with the water they provide or not.

“We’re gonna gather all of this information. You know, we have the EPA wanting us to add another chemical to the water, orthophosphate. At first blush, our board’s not in favor of that. We don’t believe we have corrosive water. We believe this issue is small and it’s in certain locations. It’s not system-wide,” said Howe.

Clarksburg Water Board President Paul Howe

The motion was approved during the meeting to alter the funding for the fiscal year, approving more than $400,000 toward the lead service issue testing and response.

The board said they’re in compliance at this time with the EPA and the DHHR, and are working on formulating a response plan.

Anyone who has elevated lead in their water will be notified immediately by the board with a personal visit, as well as given a water filter pitcher to put water into. The water board will not replace the lead lines, per guidelines of the EPA.