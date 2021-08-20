Clarksburg Water Board receives second delivery of water pitchers and filters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board received their second delivery of Brita water pitchers on Friday morning.

Around 1,348 pitchers were delivered to the board out of the 5,000 they anticipate receiving.

The pitchers are given to residents who have suspected lead service lines, or if their service line material is not known.

The board said the pitchers cost them about $40 each, with the extra filter costing $10.

A pallet of Brita water pitchers is preparing to be loaded

General Manager of the Clarksburg Water Board, Jason Myers, said while the pitchers are not cheap, they are needed to keep up with EPA regulations and keep residents out of harm’s way.

“Our residents’ health is paramount to us. That’s why we hurried and got a bulk order in. We have approximately 5,000 when it’s all said and done. We selected Brita because Brita has the only filter that lasts 6 months. So, not only are they getting a pitcher with a filter, but they’re getting a replacement filter as well,” said Myers.

The board is hoping to receive the rest of the Brita water pitchers and filters on Monday.