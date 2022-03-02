CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board is hoping for funds from The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help with its $2.1 million project.

Board members said ARPA has given the Commission $13 million and the city of Clarksburg $6.5 million that is supposed to be used for infrastructure. Water board members asked the Harrison County Commission for a million dollars on Wednesday and were voted down two to one.

The water line project will replace 2100 feet of 24-inch pipe and two 16-inch lines under Chestnut Street from the water plant to Garfield Street.

Board President Paul Howe said their water treatment plant churns out eight million gallons of water a day and supplies 96 percent of the entire county’s water supply.

“If we can’t use these infrastructure grant monies then we’re going to be forced to raise the rates on our resale customers and our regular customers,” Howe said. “So, hopefully, we can revisit with the county commission and Clarksburg City Council and both will be on board with this, I mean, it’s what the money was meant for. It would be a great investment for our county. Water is very important for the quality of life.”

Howe said the State distributed its federal ARPA money to county commissions and municipalities to use however they want but overlooked the water board as a municipal style government.