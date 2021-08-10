Clarksburg Water Board to purchase 2,000 water filters for residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board held its regular meeting on Tuesday, with some updates to the lead service line issue.

At the meeting, the board approved a motion to have Thrasher Engineering come and help assess the issue, and keep in compliance with the EPA and DHHR.

Members of the Clarksburg Water Board hold their regular meeting

The board said they have identified 1,170 suspected lead service lines running in their system. Brita water filters will be passed out to those customers with suspected lead lines, with more on the way soon.

“We have 2,000 Brita filters coming in. They are designed to remove lead from water. Again, just because you get one delivered to your house doesn’t mean you have lead in your water. And, these are very expensive. We’re not talking just a little bit of money. But, you know, we’re doing the best we can do,” said Al Cox, board member on the Clarksburg Water Board.

The board hopes to receive these 2,000 filters next Friday to distribute.