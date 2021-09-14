Clarksburg Water Board to purchase time-saving testing equiptment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the Clarksburg Water board voted to purchase a new piece of equipment to combat possible lead-ridden water.

An Agilent 7850-ICP-MS is a device that tests for lead and over twenty other metals in water. The device, which will cost over $147,000, is meant to save the city of Clarksburg, and its residents, time and money. Once in place, the board will no longer have to pay for sending individual water samples for testing. Additionally, the device could bring in money by allowing the Clarksburg Water Board to do testing for other municipalities.

The most important addition is the immediate response that the device can give.

“It will be a benefit to local communities, but it will also bring revenue into the water board,” said Clarksburg Water Board President, Paul Howe. “And also, its really gonna save time. When someone has their water tested, they would really like to know immediately, and this basically can give us the information immediately. Right now, it takes two to three weeks to get that information back, so this will be a great time savings for our community too.”